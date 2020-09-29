Manchester police charged a resident of the upscale Carisbrooke apartments with impersonating a police officer late Monday night and said he allegedly pointed a handgun at homeless people who camp at nearby Wolfe Park and ordered them to leave.
Geoff Brown, 32, who lives at 180 Woodbury Ave, Apt. 320, was also charged with felony criminal threatening and misdemeanor criminal mischief for smashing the computer screen of one of two people he confronted.
In court papers, police said that Brown approached two homeless people dressed in a black tactical vest, a black American flag hat, a black face mask covering, a and a waist belt with empty pouches and a holstered firearm.
His dog also had a tactical vest and barked at the two as Brown allegedly told them he was police and they had to leave. When they asked for his badge, Brown said he did not have to provide it.
He racked the handgun several times, an affidavit reads.
Brown's wife, Jessica Brown, told police there is an issue of homeless people and drug paraphernalia in the neighborhood. When Brown spoke to police, he said the homeless trespass on to Carisbrooke property, and nothing has been done about it despite his complaints to police and management.
He told police he dressed as he did to intimidate the people.
Brown was held overnight at Valley Street jail and was expected to be arraigned today at Hillsborough County Superior Court.