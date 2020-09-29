Manchester police charged a resident of the upscale Carisbrooke apartments with impersonating a police officer late Monday night and said he allegedly pointed a handgun at homeless people who camp at nearby Wolfe Park and ordered them to leave.
Geoff Brown, 32, who lives at 180 Woodbury Ave, Apt. 320, was also charged with felony criminal threatening and misdemeanor criminal mischief for smashing the computer screen of one of two people he confronted.
In court papers, police said that Brown approached two homeless people dressed in a black tactical vest, a black American flag hat, a black face mask covering, a and a waist belt with empty pouches and a holstered firearm.
His dog also had a tactical vest and barked at the two as Brown allegedly told them he was police and they had to leave. When they asked for his badge, Brown said he did not have to provide it.
He racked the handgun several times, an affidavit reads.
"I wasn't afraid. I knew nothing was going to happen," said Terrance King in an interview with the Union Leader. The man's dog was an overweight chihuahua with two teeth, he said.
He said Brown's wife was later complaining about homeless. His message to her: Get over it.
"They've got lights, hot water, shoes, shelter. We're people; whether homeless or not we're human beings," he said. King said he owned the smashed computer for less than a year.
Brown's wife, Jessica Brown, told police there is an issue of homeless people and drug paraphernalia in the neighborhood. When When Geoff Brown spoke to police, he said the homeless trespass on Carisbrooke property, and nothing has been done about it despite his complaints to police and management.
Brown told police he dressed as he did to intimidate the people.
Brown was held overnight at Valley Street jail and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court.
King said he has been homeless for about 1½ years. He thinks Brown came up to him and his friend, Nathan Dostie, because they sleep in an open area under streetlights rather in the wooded area, where he estimates about a dozen people live.
King said he suffers from drug abuse, HIV and mental illnesses, which have been exacerbated by the stress and anxiety of homelessness.
"No one in the world would understand what it's like to live like this. It's terrible," said King, who is 34. He said he recently qualified for disability and plans to be moving into an apartment early next month.