Joshua Dallaire

Police have charged a 37-year-old Manchester man with possession and distribution of images and videos that depict the sexual abuse of children, Manchester police said.

Police said they arrested Joshua Dallaire, 37, following a six-week investigation by the Manchester police Cybercrime Unit and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said they received a tip on Sept. 7 about the images showing up on a messaging app. They traced the IP address to Dallaire's home -- in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday and found multiple images and videos on a cell phone that belongs to Dallaire, police said.

He faces three counts apiece of distribution and possession of child sexual abuse images.

