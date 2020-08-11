MANCHESTER -- A city man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a Manchester teen last month.
The Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police announced Tuesday that Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 21, was arrested for the murder of Jaden Connor, 17, outside Rivera-Perez’s home at 276 Central St. on July 14.
Rivera-Perez was arrested Tuesday in Tewksbury, Mass., where he was staying with a relative, officials said. Tewksbury police, along with members of a Massachusetts regional SWAT team, arrested Rivera at 432 Ames Hill Drive in Tewksbury.
The Tewksbury police, working with Manchester police, and the N.E.M.L.E.C. SWAT team located Rivera-Perez at the Ames Hill Dr. residence. He peacefully surrendered to officials after his residence was surrounded, police said.
Rivera-Perez is charged with one count of second-degree murder, RSA 630:1-b, for recklessly causing the death of Connor, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him,” according to a joint statement issued by state prosecutors and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.
He will remain in custody on the charge of second-degree murder in Massachusetts and has an appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Lowell District Court in connection with his extradition to New Hampshire.
Manchester police were called to Central Street between Beech and Maple streets when a gunshot was reported in the area at about 11:35 p.m. on July 14.
An autopsy showed Connor died of a gunshot wound to the trunk, and his death was ruled a homicide.
At the time Capano said the shooting involved a robbery and home invasion. It was one of 10 shootings to occur in Manchester over a 30-day period, leaving two people dead.