A Manchester man suspected of stealing catalytic converters was arrested Tuesday, the first arrest following a string of thefts of the expensive motor vehicle part from parked cars, some parked in city lots during snowstorms.
The arrest came three weeks after police first identified Karl Von Husen, 36, as a suspect.
Von Husen was one of two people captured on a camera in November near Alex Sepulveda Auto, 160 S. Beech St., which suffered the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its cars.
Police released a photo of the culprits and on Dec. 17 obtained an arrest warrant for Von Husen.
Meanwhile, police continue to ask for the public's help in solving catalytic converter thefts.
The exhaust-system part, which is part of a car's emissions system, can range from about $350 to $1,500 to replace, according to previous articles. They contain rare metals and the stolen converters are sold for as little as $30.
Police have said catalytic converters have been swiped from cars parked at city lots at the JFK Memorial Coliseum and the West Side Ice Arena, where city residents park during snow emergencies.