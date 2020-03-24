Police arrested a 47-year-old Manchester man after allegedly chasing another man down with a sword.
Benjamin Layland was arrested and charged with criminal threatening around 5:15 p.m. Monday at 1061 Elm St., according to a news release.
The victim told police he knocked on Layland’s door to ask him to lower his music. Layland reportedly “became upset and grabbed a sword, approximately 2 1/2 feet in length and started chasing the other man down the hall. The man was able to get away and there were no injuries,” the release reads.
He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court Tuesday.