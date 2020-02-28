A Manchester man faces two drug possession charges for an alleged scuffle with city police after they pulled over a car for suspicion of drug activity.
Police said passenger Aaron Kashian, 31, initially didn’t want to exit the vehicle. Once he did, he quickly put his hand in a sweatshirt pocket once police glanced upon “a large plastic baggie with green vegetative matter.”
He refused orders to keep his hand out of his pockets. And he allegedly became combative and struggled with police, at one point throwing the baggie onto the road and stomping on another baggie that fell from his pocket.
Police said they eventually handcuffed Kashian, and he struggled with officers who arrived with the transport van, kicking one officer twice.
Police said they pulled the car over Thursday afternoon near Kelley and Joliette streets. Police said the behavior of the driver and passenger "appeared suspicious and consistent with drug activity."
Kashian was charged with two felony counts of drug possession (heroin/fentanyl and morphine sulfate), falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer.