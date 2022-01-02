A Manchester man is facing a drunken driving charge after state police say a vehicle he was driving was involved in multiple crashes in Hooksett Saturday night.
Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, state police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 93 north in Hooksett. Upon arrival, troopers spoke to witnesses who reported a car drove off I93 and hit the sign for Exit 11, then reentered the highway and sideswiped another vehicle before leaving the scene.
State police responded to a second crash about 20 minutes later on the southbound side of I-293 near Mile Marker 11 and the upper split with I-93 in Hooksett.
“Upon arrival to this crash scene, it was determined that a 1999 Mercedes convertible had driven off the left side of the roadway where it struck the cement median barrier before swerving back across the highway and becoming disabled off the right side of the roadway,” state police said in a release. “Based on crash scene evidence and a license plate that was broken off and left on scene at the first crash, it was determined that this Mercedes had been the vehicle involved in both crashes.”
The driver, identified by state police as Philip D. Sedler, 62, of Manchester, was evaluated and determined to be uninjured. Impairment was determined to be a “contributing factor of both” crashes, police said.
Sedler was arrested on charges of driving while impaired-intoxicated and conduct after an accident. He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Hooksett District Court on Feb. 3.