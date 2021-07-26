Manchester man facing life after guilty verdicts on guns, drug charges Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Jul 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man faces a maximum penalty of life in prison following his conviction last week on multiple guns and weapons charges, Manchester police announced.A Hillsborough County jury sitting in Manchester found Vincent Chaney, 49, guilty of seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one drug trafficking charge involving crack cocaine.In January 2020, Manchester police found more than 76 grams of crack cocaine and seven loaded firearms when they searched Chaney’s Manchester home.Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement that he hopes the conviction serves as a deterrent to those who consider illegally possessing guns.Chaney’s lawyer, Jared Bedrick of Portsmouth, said there is little he could say about the case.“Suffice it to say, we’re disappointed with the verdict,” he said in an email.Police said Chaney faces a maximum of life in prison on the drug charge alone, plus 10 to 30 years in prison for each weapons charge.He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.The case was prosecuted by the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Hillsborough County Superior Court Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular 18-year-old man injured in shooting on Manchester's West Street Former lobbyist found not guilty of domestic violence charges Manchester police respond to three separate gunshot incidents Nottingham man sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic violence-related charges Driver in police chase after gunshot held without bail Mass. doctor facing drunken driving charge in Salem crash that injured 5-year-old girl Manchester man gets 120 months in federal prison for selling meth Six people arrested in Nashua, charged in theft ring Alstead man found guilty in rape and beating case Raymond man accused of shooting another man outside Epping home Request News Coverage