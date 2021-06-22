A Manchester man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Boston over the weekend, police said.
Boston police, responding to a report of shots fired on Danube Street in Dorchester, Mass., around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, reported finding a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as Stacy Coleman, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested Ira Grayson, 35, of Manchester on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
A second victim was able to transport themselves to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Grayson is due to appear before a judge in federal court next month to learn whether he will go to prison for violating terms of his probation on a gun charge by allegedly pushing a woman known to him in the face on Jan. 9.
In September 2019, Grayson was released on four years probation after serving 42 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
That charge came after a December 2014 incident where the Boston Police Department Youth Violence Strike Force obtained two videos of Grayson possessing firearms at a Manchester firing range. Law enforcement obtained documentation that showed on Dec. 7, 2014, Grayson rented two firearms: an IMI model UZI 9 mm machine gun, and a Sig Sauer model M400 5.56 ml semi-auto rifle.
Grayson is a convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In September 2020, Grayson was arrested by Manchester police for allegedly being part of a “swarm” of ATVs riding erratically through the downtown area.
Police said drivers of two ATVs and one dirt bike were swerving, revving their engines, popping wheelies and giving officers the middle finger.
Police initiated a cruiser chase but aborted it for safety reasons.
A search led to a person driving an ATV on the West Side near Kimball and Upland streets. Grayson was charged with riot, disobeying a police officer, and operating under the influence of liquor.
He was released on bail.
A hearing on whether to revoke his probation has been set for July 19 at 10 a.m. before Judge Joseph N. Laplante in U.S. District Court in Concord.