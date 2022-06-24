Manchester man facing new charge related to June 10 shooting incident Staff Report Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Corey Raikes Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man who was arrested in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month is now being held on a new charge.On June 22, Corey Raikes, 27, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to sell.This charge also stems from the same shooting incident.On June 10, Manchester police responded to a residence in the area of Bell Street and Hall Street for a report of a 35-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot.Through the investigation police learned that the victim was struck when a bullet entered her home.Evidence indicated that the gunshot came from the area of 292 Belmont St.As part of this investigation, police went to an apartment in that building. When officers attempted to contact the people inside, all were uncooperative and barricaded themselves inside.Manchester Police SWAT responded and located five individuals, including Raikes, in the apartment. They were all arrested and charged with resisting arrest.At the time of this incident, Raikes was out on bail on a felony domestic violence charge.In March, he was also given suspended sentences for felony reckless conduct and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.Raikes was arraigned June 23 and held on a preventative detention pending another hearing. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester man facing new charge related to June 10 shooting incident Manchester police arrest convenience store armed robbery suspect Lawyers for YDC victims call state awards 'insultingly low' +2 Gun control backers urge Sununu to veto federal preemption bill Feds charge three Mass men with stealing 40 firearms from NH gun dealers 0:18 {{title}} Most Popular Six officers fire weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester Feds charge three Mass men with stealing 40 firearms from NH gun dealers Manchester cop faces 18 domestic violence charges Man killed during standoff was involved in similar 2021 incident Dionne returns to old job as Valley Street jail superintendent Woman charged with stabbing death extradited back to NH Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 RI, Nashua men charged with rape of Seabrook woman Former prison guard charged with falsifying time cards Neighbors: Adam Montgomery good with kids, controlling of wife Request News Coverage