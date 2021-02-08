One of two people charged with brandishing a gun last May while confronting Black Lives Matter activists was sentenced to 12 months of jail on Monday by a judge who said that violence jeopardizes everyone's right to peacefully protest.
Manchester resident Scott Kimball, 43, also faces three years of probation, must obtain a mental health evaluation and must participate in racial sensitivity training. A plea bargain calls for suspension of a 3½-year prison sentence as long as he stays out of trouble for five years.
The arrest of Kimball and his son, Mark, 19, took place last May as Manchester and much of the country grappled with the death of George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of police.
Manchester police arrested the Kimballs after they drove their pickup truck, emblazoned with a Trump flag and Confederate-flag sticker, down Valley Street in May as Black Lives Matter members rallied at the Manchester police station.
As a crowd jeered the truck, it turned around and parked it in a nearby lot. Scott Kimball pointed a loaded gun at several of the Black Lives Matter protesters, according to court papers.
The 254 days Kimball has spent in Valley Street jail so far will be counted against his sentence. He is already eligible for a good-behavior release under state law, having served two-thirds of his time.
Kimball's son is scheduled for trial in May.
During sentencing, Superior Court Judge Will Delker noted that he had recently sentenced a man to jail related to unrest on South Willow Street over police killings around the nation. While the judge did not name the defendant, last month he sentenced Antwan Stroud to 30 days in jail.
Stroud, who is Black, was the only person arrested in the South Willow Street unrest to be sentenced to jail. He pleaded guilty to encouraging others to heckle a police officer and spit on a police cruiser.
Delker called the two cases bookends to the same problem.
“When people resort to violence, no matter what side of the debate they’re on, that jeopardizes the right of all Americans to exercise the First Amendment,” Delker said.
Scott Kimball was originally charged with seven counts of criminal threatening, but five were dropped as part of the plea bargain.
During a video-conference sentencing hearing, victim witness advocate Megan Vaux read a note from one of the two victims.
"You gave us an example of why we must all still struggle for racial justice and equality," the statement reads. "Racism is as American as baseball, from policemen to politicians and from the classroom to the courthouse.”
The statement said that Kimball could be imprisoned for years, but instead has an opportunity to learn why Black lives matter.
Prosecutor Brad Bolton, said the victims came up with the idea of racial sensitivity training. They did not want Kimball, who has no record, sent to state prison where he would live among inmates who could exert a bad influence, said the assistant Hillsborough County attorney.
The victims also wanted to prevent his access to weapons, Bolton said. As a convicted felon, Kimball cannot again possess firearms or other deadly weapons.
A statement released by the office of County Attorney John Coughlin said Kimball pointed a loaded gun at peaceful protestors and taunted them.
"The Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office takes the protection of our constitutionally protected rights seriously," the statement reads. "This particular crime could easily have quickly escalated into a serious injury or worse."