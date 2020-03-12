CONCORD - A Manchester man was sentenced in federal court to 12 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of convenience stores in the Queen City, officials said Thursday.
Guillermo Garcia Esquivel, 36, of Manchester, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison in U.S. District Court in Concord, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said.
Esquivel previously pleaded guilty on November 19, 2019 to committing six separate armed robberies at various Manchester convenience stores between January 5, 2019, and February 24, 2019.
Esquivel was indicted last June in connection with the following robberies:
• On Jan. 5 at the Shop N Go at 188 Massabesic St. displaying a knife and handgun;
• On Jan. 15 at Shawn’s Corner Market, 912 Somerville St. while showing a knife and handgun;
• On Feb. 2, again at Shawn’s Corner Market at gunpoint;
• On Feb. 8, at the Shop N Go at gunpoint;
• On Feb. 15, at the 61 Best Market at 61 Maple St. at gunpoint;
• On Feb. 24, again at the 61 Best Market at 61 Maple St. at gunpoint.
In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $4,530 in restitution. Esquivel does not have lawful status in the United States. After serving his prison sentence, he faces likely removal to Mexico.
“This defendant’s actions terrorized clerks at multiple stores and jeopardized the safety of the public,” said Murray. “We will not tolerate violent crime in Manchester or anywhere in the Granite State.”
“Individuals such as Esquivel who are brazen enough to commit armed robberies present a clear and present danger to our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Kelly D. Brady, ATF Boston Field Division. “The sentence in this case sends an unequivocal message that this conduct will not be tolerated and provides further evidence of ATF’s commitment to combating violent crime by utilizing all available resources to make our communities safer.”