CONCORD -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm, federal officials said Tuesday.
Christopher D. Mann, 35, of Manchester, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord to 120 months in federal prison, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement.
Mann previously pleaded guilty on August 19, 2019.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 16, 2019, U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant for Mann, who was accused of violating supervised release from a prior offense.
Mann was arrested in a vehicle owned by his girlfriend, authorities said.
At the time of Mann’s arrest, U.S. Marshals seized a Glock .357 caliber handgun from the passenger seat where the Manchester man had been sitting. In addition, authorities seized two magazines of ammunition for the handgun from Mann’s pocket.
Mann was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition as a result of at least one prior felony conviction.
Mann was sentenced in July 2006 to serve 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on charges of interfering with commerce by threat or violence and use of a firearm in a crime of violence after robbing a Concord pizza shop with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun the year prior, according to court records.
It was also recommended at the time that Mann participate in the Bureau of Prisons drug education and treatment program.
Court records show that Mann had previously been convicted of assault by a prisoner on Sept. 3, 2003.
“In order to keep our community safe, we must keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” said Murray in a statement. “The law enforcement officers in this case helped protect the public by disarming and arresting a dangerous felon. This case demonstrates that those who commit gun crimes in New Hampshire should expect to serve substantial prison terms.”
“Working with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime and to keep guns out of the hands of violent offenders is ATF’s top priority,” said Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division, in a statement. “Today’s sentencing is another example of the importance of law enforcement partnerships and their effectiveness in protecting the safety and security of communities.”
