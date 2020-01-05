NORTH HAVERHILL -- A 19-year-old has been indicted for allegedly threatening a man in Plymouth with a machete in September.
Police said Marach Yai Yai of Manchester was shot in the Queen City on Oct. 17 and faces robbery and criminal restraint charges for that incident.
A Grafton County Grand Jury handed up an indictment of criminal threatening, a Class B felony, against Yai Yai, alleging that on Sept. 12 Yai Yai “placed or attempted to place another in fear of imminent bodily injury or physical conduct in that the defendant did brandish a machete,” while walking toward the alleged victim.
If convicted, Yai Yai faces 3.5 years to seven years in prison.
On Oct. 19, Manchester police in a statement said Yai Yai had been shot multiple times in the area of Montgomery and Kelley Streets. While officers were still at the scene, Stephan Cefalo, 26, of Manchester, walked into police headquarters to report he had been robbed and shot at the man who robbed him.
Police learned that someone, later identified as Yai Yai, had been brought in to Catholic Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police determined that Yai Yai had met with Cefalo under the pretense of buying drugs from him. Both men were subsequently charged -- Cefalo for possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, and falsifying evidence.
