A man who police say intervened in a couple’s argument got a bullet in his back and faces a criminal threatening charge, as details emerged into a Sunday afternoon shooting at the Walmart parking lot in Manchester.
At one point three people had their weapons drawn at the lot on Gold Street. And like an action movie, one of them ended up jumping on the hood of a fleeing car, traveling about 20 feet and rolling off.
Colby Mann, 28, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound on the left side of his lower back.
Police received most of their information about the incident from Bow resident James Stone, 28, who told authorities he fired about six rounds at Mann. Stone is not facing any charges; police say the investigation is ongoing.
The details are described in a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court to justify the arrest of Mann, who lives at 32 School St., Apt. 2W, Manchester.
Stone told police he went to the Walmart parking lot about 2 p.m. to meet his ex-girlfriend. They were going to exchange some property. He had her mail, he wanted a cell phone of his that she was using.
Stone was seated in his driver's seat and Allison Creighton, 25, was speaking at his window. They started arguing, and Mann allegedly approached the car, pushed Creighton away, pointed a revolver at Stone's face and told him to give Creighton what she wanted.
According to the affidavit, Stone pushed Mann's gun away and drew a Taurus handgun, then fired six to seven rounds at Mann, striking him near his kidney.
Stone chased Mann to his minivan and kept yelling at Mann to drop his gun. At that point, a third man -- later identified as John Lavallee, 48 -- approached and drew a gun, police said.
With Stone standing in front of the vehicle, Lavallee went to the passenger window. Mann put the revolver on the passenger seat, Lavallee picked it up and later placed it on the ground, police said.
Mann revved his engine, and Stone jumped on the hood of the minivan.
"He said Colby (Mann) drove with him on the hood for approx(imately) 15 feet at approx(imately) 15-20 mph," a police affidavit reads. Stone rolled off the hood, and Mann drove off.
Stone suffered injuries to the right side of has body and road rash on his forehead. Mann drove himself to Catholic Medical Center for treatment.
Creighton later told police she knows Mann and spoke to him prior to the confrontation. She requested that Mann go with her to Walmart and told him that Stone had checks that belonged to her.
She told police that Mann pointed a gun at Stone.
Mann, who was hospitalized, was not able to be arraigned, according to papers filed in court.
Superior Court Judge William Delker ordered Mann held on preventive detention. Delker said a bail hearing should be held at the earliest opportunity to give the defense lawyer a time to consult with Mann and respond to the allegation.