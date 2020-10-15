A city man faces assault and domestic violence charges after he kicked a police dog after he kidnapped a woman and stole her car, Manchester police said.
City police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Huse Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers spoke with a woman who said Ramon Martinez, 43, had gotten into her car, pushed her into the passenger seat, and started driving, according to police.
The woman told officers Martinez yelled at her, threatened her, and assaulted her multiple times.
According to police, Martinez brought the woman to a location on Huse Road, where they got out of the vehicle and he held onto her.
A witness fired a warning shot in the air to get Martinez away from the woman, officers said, and a call was placed to police reporting the incident.
As officers arrived, Martinez ran to the victim’s car and drove away, police said.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers found Martinez in the area of the Fast Track Convenience store on So. Willow Street.
According to police, Martinez was uncooperative, ignored officers’ orders, struggled with them, and kicked a police dog.
Martinez was eventually taken into custody on charges of kidnapping, three counts of domestic violence -- simple assault, criminal threatening, stalking, theft of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking, four counts of resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, willful interference with a police dog, and violation of bail conditions.