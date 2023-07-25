A Manchester man who was on parole for murdering his infant daughter in 2001 was captured by a police dog after officers responded to a domestic incident in the city Sunday night, officials said.
Christopher Denton, 50, was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and resisting arrest.
In 2002, Denton, then living in Enfield, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his 5-month-old baby girl the year before. As part of a negotiated settlement, he was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.
The incident that led to his new arrest began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when police were called to a Beech Street address for a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a man opened the door, then quickly shut it, according to a news release from Manchester police.
"Police heard the man yelling and a woman scream," officials said. Officers ordered the man to come out, and shortly after a woman ran from the home.
But the man, later identified as Denton, stood near the door and refused to come outside. Police fired a "non-lethal projectile" at Denton without effect and the man eventually came outside but refused to comply with the officers' orders, officials said.
Officers fired a second projectile at Denton, again without effect, and Denton started to run back toward the building. That's when a police dog was released, and the dog subdued Denton, the release said.
Police said Denton was on parole for second-degree murder at the time of the new incident, without giving details.
According to previous reports published in the Union Leader, Denton originally told police that his baby, Avery, was hurt when he was giving her a bicycle ride and accidentally fell on her, on July 14, 2001. But after the infant died and an autopsy found she had suffered a blunt injury to her head, causing brain bleeding and swelling, Denton admitted he had made up that story.
He then told police he had been drinking that day and had accidentally dropped Avery twice. He later took her into a bedroom and was swinging her by the ankles when her head struck the metal bed frame, he said at the time.
At his 2002 sentencing hearing in Grafton County Superior Court, a state prosecutor said Denton's criminal history included escape, assault on a police officer, and burglary in Oklahoma.
A spokesman for Manchester police did not respond to a call and email asking what kind of projectile police used to try to subdue Denton.