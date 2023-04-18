A Manchester man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a robbery and four counts of Hobbs Act robberies in connection with four gas stations in New Hampshire, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Hector Rivera Ayala, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord. He is scheduled for sentencing for August 1, 2023. Rivera Ayala was charged on May 14, 2021.
Court documents show in December 2019, Rivera Ayala robbed four gas stations and one bank in Manchester, including Rapid Refill on Second Street; Brother’s Express Gas Station on Union Street; Shell Gas Station on Eddy Road; Shell Gas Station on Hanover Street; and the Bank of New England on Elm Street.
Each robbery was captured on video surveillance, prosecutors said.
In each robbery, the defendant entered the gas station and bank with his face partially obscured and carrying what appeared to be a firearm, officials said. Investigators recovered a shawl and a BB gun from the crime scene of one gas station. The defendant’s DNA was found on the shawl, investigators said.
In total, the defendant stole more than $5,500 from the gas stations and more than $160,000 from the bank.
The charging statute provides a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.