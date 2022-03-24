A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud in federal court in connection with a scheme involving fraudulent car loans that authorities say cost several banks hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Robesteur St. Felix, 47, is one of six defendants in the case, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Four others are awaiting trial and one person has not yet been arrested.
Officials said the scheme involved obtaining multiple loans to purchase cars sold by Allied Imports, a Manchester wholesaler, and Cap’s Auto Sales, a Manchester car retailer.
“The sales were fraudulent because the defendants never owned or greatly inflated the value of the cars,” the release said. “In total the defendants defrauded the financial institutions of several hundred thousand dollars.”
According to authorities, St. Felix, the CEO of Cap’s Auto Sales, fabricated three purchase contracts that were used to apply for fraudulent loans. Last August, St. Felix entered into a consent agreement with the state banking department in which he admitted falsifying the contracts for two vehicles.
“By submitting false documents to obtain fraudulent loans, the defendant participated in a substantial criminal scheme,” said U.S. Attorney John Farley.
A sentencing hearing for St. Felix is set for June 29 in U.S. District Court in Concord.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.