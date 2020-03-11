CONCORD - A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to robbing a Queen City bank in 2018 by claiming he had a bomb and demanding money from a teller.
Kenneth Rawson, 34, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to committing a bank robbery, U.S. Atty. Scott W. Murray said Wednesday.
Rawson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 27, 2018, Manchester police responded to Citizens Bank at 1550 Elm Street around 9:25 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the thief claimed to have a bomb, so the bank teller gave him cash before he fled on foot.
Officer Adrianne Davenport saw a man fleeing the area towards the Merrimack River before he disappeared into a culvert. Officer Benjamin Foster and Officer Aaron Stone noticed the man, identified as Rawson, hiding inside the culvert. Manchester Fire personnel arrived on scene and gave the man a ladder to climb out of the culvert and frigid water.
Rawson was arrested and charged with the bank robbery as soon as he climbed out of
the culvert, police said.
“Bank robberies are violent crimes that put bank employees, customers, and members of the public at risk,” said Murray. “I am grateful to the Manchester Police and the FBI for their efforts to ensure that this defendant was brought to justice.”
"Kenneth Rawson has twice now accepted responsibility for his actions – first, by telling officers, ‘I robbed a bank,’ as they pursued him from the scene of the crime, and again today before a federal judge,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “But words alone aren’t sufficient to remedy his claim to a defenseless teller that he was strapped to a bomb at the time of the holdup. In addition to bank robbery, Rawson is responsible for creating an environment of fear in a place of business, where bystanders could have been hurt, or worse. For that, it’s the court’s punishment that needs to speak loud and clear.”