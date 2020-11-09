A city man has pleaded guilty in federal court to ban robbery charges, officials said Monday.
Alex Stoltman, 23, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to robbing a Citizens Bank branch in Manchester in September, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 2, Stoltman entered a Citizens Bank branch 1550 Elm St. in Manchester just after 9 a.m. and handed a note to the bank teller that read, in part, “This is a robbery. Keep your hands where I can see them. Do not look at anyone. Do not think about hitting the alarm, I will blow your brains out. Give me all the money I can reach.”
The victim bank teller gave Stoltman all of the money in the teller’s cash drawer, court documents show.
According to court paperwork, Stoltman told an informant he heavily researched bank robberies.
“Stoltman said he did a lot of research of bank robberies, including demand notes,” FBI Special Agent Tarah Rankins wrote in affidavits filed in federal court. “Stoltman also stated, ‘I’m going to keep going until I get caught because I have nothing to lose.”
Stoltman was arrested two days after the robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 10, 2021.
“By entering a bank and threatening a teller, robbers endanger bank employees, as well as members of the public,” said Murray in a statement. “In order to maintain public safety, we will work closely with the FBI, the Manchester Police Department, and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who are responsible for bank robberies and other violent crimes. Crimes such as this will not be tolerated in New Hampshire.”
“In threatening an armed bank robbery, Alex Stoltman made it clear that he is a threat to public safety, and with today’s guilty plea, he has accepted responsibility for putting innocent people in fear for their lives,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners at the Manchester Police Department are committed to taking violent criminals like him off the street in order to make our communities safer.”
“Dangerous individuals like Mr. Stoltman need to be held accountable for their actions,”
said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. “We are pleased that this incident came to such a swift resolution. It is a credit to the collaboration between Manchester Police and the FBI.”