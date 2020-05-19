MANCHESTER -- A city man allegedly pulled out a BB gun during a road rage incident in early Tuesday, prompting another driver to accelerate and hit an uninvolved vehicle, police said.
According to Manchester police, two drivers were involved in a road rage incident in the area of Union and Merrimack streets about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The two cars went their separate ways, but crossed paths again at the intersection of Merrimack and Maple streets, where police said one of the drivers, identified as Joseph Gilman, 18, of Manchester allegedly pointed a BB gun at the other driver.
The victim tried to drive away quickly and accidentally hit another vehicle, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Gilman dropped the BB gun and fled but officers tracked him down and placed him under arrest, police said.
Gilman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on a criminal threatening charge.