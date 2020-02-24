A Manchester man will spend 1.5 years in federal prison for selling guns without a license to Massachusetts residents, federal prosecutors have announced.
David Bosari, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord last week.
Officials said the transactions took place in 2016 when he purchased 40 to 50 firearms via the website Armslist.com and then illegally resold them to Massachusetts buyers.
“Gun traffickers often help to put guns in the hands of criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Murray, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, in a statement. “To protect the public from violent crime, we will work closely with ATF and other law enforcement agencies to stop illegal gun trafficking.”
According to a previous news article, federal officials raided Bosari’s Weston Road home in Manchester in 2017 as part of their investigation.
At the time, authorities said the transactions took place outside the purview of federal law, which requires gun dealers to clear sales through the FBI’s instant background check system and to maintain records of transactions. Bosari had told police his sales were private sales, which fall outside those requirements for gun dealers. Private sales are often referred to as the "gun show loophole."
According to a 2017 search warrant affidavit, Bosari-traded guns ended up in the wrong hands in Massachusetts: a felon in Beverly, a person facing a restraining order in Cambridge, a juvenile in Everett, and gang members in Chelsea.
During the investigation, Bosari told investigators he had a federal firearms license, but did not use it because Manchester city officials would not grant his in-home business a license.
The case is part of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which tries to reduce gun violence.