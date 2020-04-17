A Manchester man has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced on Friday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in September of 2018 two Manchester police officers questioned Jeffrey Ortiz-Rodriguez, 41, about a recent encounter in which they believed he was involved. After learning that he was the subject of an active warrant, the officers arrested Ortiz-Rodriguez. A search revealed various drug-related items and fentanyl.
“Fentanyl traffickers jeopardize lives by selling a very deadly substance,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public health and safety, we will continue to be aggressive in our efforts to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the criminals who distribute fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. Through Operation S.O.S. (Synthetic Opioid Surge), we are working closely with the Manchester Police Department to protect the citizens of Manchester from deadly opioids.”
This matter was investigated by the Manchester Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.
In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.