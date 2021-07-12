NEWPORT — Willem Wonsang, the Manchester man who broke into the Langdon home of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and took part in a savage beating, is heading to state prison after he was sentenced Monday in Sullivan County Superior Court.
Wonsang, 46, was convicted last week after a trial that was delayed for more than a year when he fled the state and reportedly hid out in Massachusetts. He was arrested in December at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Townsend, Mass., by United States Marshals.
According to court records, Wonsang, Tiffany Dyer, 42, and Lenny Alvarez, 23, all from Manchester, went to the Langdon property where Dyer’s then-boyfriend, Ben St. Jean, was hiding out in a camper.
St. Jean had broken up with Dyer just before the Sept. 8, 2018 assault at his Langdon camper, according to the New Hampshire State Police affidavit filed in the case. Two witnesses told police that St. Jean broke it off after Dyer cheated on him and the two had a physical struggle over a 12-pack of Twisted Tea in a Manchester hotel.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway told Judge Brian Tucker that St. Jean nearly died in the hospital following the beating, and he had to be put into a medically induced coma because of brain swelling.
“This was an egregious beating,” Hathaway said.
Dyer and Alvarez entered into plea agreements and served county jail sentences of less than two years, but Wonsang is heading to state prison for 2-5 years on burglary with intent to cause bodily injury charges, and he will serve another 1- to 3-year-sentence for bail jumping. The sentences will run consecutively.
Tucker expressed concern that Wonsang is getting a stiffer sentence, but said the nature of the assault required the harsher prison term. “I cannot ignore the seriousness of the crime,” Tucker said.
Wonsang and Alvarez both testified at the trial that Alvarez held St. Jean to the ground while Wonsang beat him. Wonsang’s attorney, Bruce Jasper, noted that St, Jean testified it was the other way around, with Alvarez being the main aggressor. Jasper asked for a lighter sentence for Wonsang, and said he is known to be a good family man to those who know him.
“He is a person who protects himself and protects his family,” Jasper said.
Alvarez is Wonsang’s son. Wonsang, Dyer, and Alvarez, reportedly broke into St. Jean’s camper in Langdon at Dyer’s urging, where Wonsang hit St. Jean with a shovel and Alvarez “manhandled” St. Jean, according to the indictments filed in the case. During the altercation, Dyer reportedly urged the men to “kill” St. Jean, according to court records.
The 2018 beating caused a manhunt with the three arrested in Manchester days later. Wonsang skipped out on bail after a jury was selected for his trial in 2019, and landed on the U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted List.