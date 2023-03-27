A Manchester man was sentenced Monday to more than 14 years in prison on conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges stemming from a violent home invasion in York, Maine, in August 2019, authorities said.
Chief U.S. District Judge Jon Levy sentenced Jason Candelario, 34, to 175 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $180,277.06 in restitution. Candelario had pleaded guilty last November, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine.
According to court records cited by prosecutors, Candelario and three co-conspirators met in Hooksett the night of Aug. 2, 2019, and planned a home invasion of a York residence to rob marijuana and sale proceeds from the home’s resident.
The group traveled to the York home where Candelario and another man -- armed with handguns and wearing masks -- waited in the woods for the resident to return home.
When the resident arrived home, accompanied by two others, a violent physical altercation broke out between the resident and one of the armed men and both ended up on the ground. The other armed man came around the vehicle to help subdue the resident.
During the fight, a firearm was discharged, and the bullet struck the resident in the lower abdomen. Candelario and the other armed man then fled, according to the court records.