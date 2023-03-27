A Manchester man was sentenced Monday to more than 14 years in prison on conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges stemming from a violent home invasion in York, Maine, in August 2019, authorities said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon Levy sentenced Jason Candelario, 34, to 175 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $180,277.06 in restitution. Candelario had pleaded guilty last November, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine.