A New Hampshire man has been found guilty of gunning a man down as he celebrated Father’s Day in a Dorchester park with his family two years ago.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted Ira Grayson, 37, of Manchester, N.H., of first-degree murder and related weapons charges for the death of Stacy Coleman, 33, of Dorchester, on June 20, 2021. At the time of the shooting, Grayson was on federal supervised release following a conviction in New Hampshire for being a felon in possession of a firearm.