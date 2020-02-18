CONCORD -- A city man was sentenced in federal court to a year and a day in prison for selling synthetic cannabinoids commonly known as “Spice,” officials said Tuesday.
Heath Palmer, 39, of Manchester, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day of imprisonment for possessing a synthetic cannabinoid product containing 5F-MDMB-PICA with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced Tuesday.
Palmer was arrested in May 2019 on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute Spice following a joint investigation with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to court documents, the month-long investigation began April 18 when police observed Palmer conducting hand-to-hand sales from a car in Manchester. Palmer voluntarily turned over the product he was selling when approached by police.
According to police, Palmer said the product did not contain illegal substances, but police said testing performed at the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory allegedly contained an illegal synthetic cannabinoid.
On May 7, 2019, Manchester police told Palmer of the lab test results. Three days later, officers reported once again seeing Palmer making hand-to-hand sales from a car.
The police stopped the car and seized the product Palmer was selling. The product was again tested by state forensics experts and results again showed it contained the same illegal substance.
The DEA issued a regulation on April 16, 2019, that the substance known as 5F-MDMB-PICA was a controlled substance and illegal.
In its order, the DEA claimed the drug has been associated with more than 47 overdoses in Connecticut and at least 244 overdoses in Washington, D.C.
According to the DEA, synthetic cannabinoids, which commonly are referred to by names such as “Spice” or “K2,” are designer drugs that are made in laboratories. The chemicals are often sprayed onto plant substances and then smoked in order to obtain a high akin to marijuana.
But these substances have severe adverse effects and have led to overdoses and deaths, the DEA said.
In addition to the dangers associated with the chemical substances themselves, the lack of manufacturing standards can in itself lead to increased health risks.
Spice often mimics the effects of THC, a chemical found in cannabis, but is often much more intense and dangerous.
“Synthetic cannabinoids are extremely dangerous substances that can cause great physical harm,” said Murray in a statement. “Those who refer to these dangerous drugs as synthetic marijuana help to create confusion that can mislead users about the real hazards associated with these substances. Those who distribute synthetic cannabinoids are endangering public health and safety and breaking federal law. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to prosecute and incarcerate those who are profiting from selling these dangerous drugs.”
“There is a misconception that synthetic cannabinoids, known on the street as synthetic marijuana, K2, and Spice, are safe. Synthetic cannabinoids are anything but safe,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “They are a toxic cocktail of lethal chemicals with serious health and safety risks. This investigation represents local, state and federal law enforcement’s efforts to combat this public threat.”
“I’m very pleased that we were able to see Palmer prosecuted,” said Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano in a statement. "His repeated behavior involving the sales of 'Spice' will not be tolerated in the city. The Manchester Police Department has been dealing with 'Spice' for some time now and these cases can be very difficult. I’d like to acknowledge the outstanding job our investigators did in putting this together.”