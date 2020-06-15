MANCHESTER - A city man who police say got upset when officers asked him to break up a noisy party was arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of one officer and kicking another early Monday, officials said.
Manchester police responding to a noise complaint at 568 Beech St. around 12:20 a.m. Monday asked the host of the party, identified as Tong Akot, 25, to turn the music down and have guests lower their voices, police said in a release.
Akot agreed, but police say he turned the music back up and started yelling loudly after officers left.
When Akot was told the party needed to end due to the noise level, police say he started blocking officers who were trying to disperse party attendees, and later resisted arrest as officers tried to load him into a cruiser.
Akot will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges including two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
He was released on personal recognizance.