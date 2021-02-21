A Manchester man pleaded guilty last week to federal drug charges after officials say he took an Uber to Lawrence, Mass. earlier this year to pick up drugs for transport back to New Hampshire.
Adam W. Gagnon, 43, of Manchester, is scheduled to be sentenced May 28 for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said in a statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Manchester police detectives received information in January 2020 that Gagnon would be traveling to Lawrence in an Uber to pick up a significant quantity of fentanyl for distribution.
Detectives said they watched Gagnon depart to Lawrence in an Uber, enter a building for approximately 10 minutes and get into another vehicle secured through the ride-share service for travel back to New Hampshire.
Detectives stopped the vehicle, arrested Gagnon on several outstanding warrants, and noticed a cellophane-wrapped package at his feet, officials said.
The Uber driver agreed to a search of the car, police said, and the package was seized by investigators. A lab later confirmed the package contained over 480 grams of fentanyl.
“Those who bring large quantities of fentanyl into New Hampshire are endangering public safety,” Murray said in a statement. “In order to protect our communities, Operation S.O.S.(Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge) is targeting the fentanyl dealers who are distributing this deadly drug in Hillsborough County.”
In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., implemented in New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of the program is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.