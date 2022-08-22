Manchester man wanted after allegedly fleeing from police, stolen car By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +2 Patrick Damboise Hamel,Heather +2 Kevin Poole +2 Louis Difazio Hamel,Heather Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are searching for a man they claim ran from officers investigating a car reported stolen out of Vermont and found in the Queen City earlier this month.Around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, Manchester police reported seeing two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover streets.The officer called the license plate into dispatch, and began to assist the men by activating his emergency lights to allow them to safely push the vehicle to the side of the road, police said.Dispatch notified the officer that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Norwich, Vermont, and the officer gave verbal commands for the occupants to exit the car.According to police, Kevin Poole, 43, and Louis Difazio, 65, both of Manchester, were allegedly found to have illegal drugs, including heroin/fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.Both were charged with possession of a controlled drug.A third suspect, identified by police as Patrick Damboise, 52, allegedly fled the scene, police said.On Aug. 20, a warrant was issued for Damboise’s arrest. Damboise faces charges of receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.Poole also has an active warrant out on him for possession of a controlled drug.Anyone with information about Damboise or Poole's whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Defense urges Florida jury to spare life of Parkland school shooter +3 As Boston students return to campus, FBI warns of rental scams in tight real estate market Alcohol a factor in early morning crash on Route 127 in Hopkinton +2 Manchester police investigate after woman claims she was robbed trying to sell iPhone Manchester man wanted after allegedly fleeing from police, stolen car +3 Man charged with assaulting pedestrians in Lebanon Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester police seek "very dangerous" man, urge public to stay away from him Police standoff in Manchester ends after more than two hours with person in custody Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men Subject of Manchester manhunt arrested Friday Nashua man charged with armed robbery at Pheasant Lane Mall Naked Mass. man arrested at AMC's Zealand Falls hut Nashua man and alleged accomplice arrested following armed robbery in Lowell Defendant claims insanity in Laconia murder trial Two indicted on charges of receiving fraudulent unemployment benefits Dozens of mailboxes in Bedford, Merrimack vandalized Request News Coverage