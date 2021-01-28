An arrest warrant has been issued for a Manchester man wanted in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter last month, one of more than 65 such thefts since October in the Queen City.
Manchester police said Thursday an arrest warrant has been issued for David Vallee, 50, of Manchester.
According to police, on Dec. 14 a mechanic from John’s Shafts and Stuff auto repair shop at 347 Massabesic St. reported a catalytic converter had been cut off of a truck belonging to a customer.
Surveillance video shows a car pull up to the shop around 12:30 p.m., police said. An individual can be seen getting out and going under the truck, and a few minutes later he gets up and puts some large items in his car and drives off, according to police.
After the man leaves, the exhaust pipe on the victim’s truck can be seen hanging down to the pavement, police said.
Vallee is described by Manchester police as a White male of average height with white/grey hair and beard, and a “very pronounced underbite,” according to a media release.
Vallee is wanted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Crime Line at 624-4040.
According to police, there have been more than 65 catalytic converter thefts in Manchester since October 2020.
“Investigators continue to look into all of them,” police said in a release.
According to police, the latest incident occurred Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Officers received a report of three people attempting to steal a catalytic converter near 92 Prospect St.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller who told them he saw three people under a neighbor’s SUV. The caller told police when he confronted them, one of the people had the catalytic converter in his hand.
According to police, the caller reported the trio pushed past him and entered a white pickup truck, then headed south on Union St. and onto Myrtle St.
Police said descriptions of the three suspects are vague. All appear to be in their 20s. Two were light-skinned and one had a dark complexion. All three were wearing masks.
Police provided a photo of a white truck they left the scene in. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Crime Line at 624-4040.