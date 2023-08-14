City police have arrested two people in connection with the theft of a boat and trailer on the West Side last month.
Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on July 20 surveillance cameras captured a dark-colored SUV pulling into a parking lot on Blaine Street, and a man and woman getting out.
According to police, the footage allegedly shows a man getting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and the woman guides him back to a boat trailer with a 2003 18-foot Mariah motor boat on it. After the trailer is hitched to the SUV, the pair allegedly drive out of the lot, police said.
Investigators identified the two people in the video as Andrew Dufresne, 51, and Julie Tomchak, 48, both of Manchester. The pair were arrested and charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, a felony.
Tomchak was also charged with receiving stolen property.
The boat and trailer were located and returned to the owner, police said.
Dufresne was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on Sept. 15. Tomchak was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and has an arraignment date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Dufresne was sentenced in 2016 to a 63-month term for the April 9, 2014, robbery that he engineered at the 1750 Elm St. bank building.
He entered the bank, handed a note to a bank teller that stated, “Give me the money” and proceeded to reach into the teller’s cash drawer and take out several bundles of bills before leaving the bank.
Alarms went off and the Manchester police later released a statement, including surveillance photos of Dufresne.