MANCHESTER -- A city man faces multiple charges after Manchester police say he sped off from a traffic stop at speeds of 70 to 80 mph Monday night.
According to Manchester police, around 11 p.m. Monday an officer was patrolling Wellington Road near Edward J Roy Drive when he reported seeing a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. According to police, the motorcycle drove around a car and sped through a red light.
The officer activated his emergency lights, but the driver did not stop and proceeded to take an illegal U-turn, police said.
According to police, when the officer activated his siren, the driver -- identified as Enrique Pena Vargas, 28, of Manchester -- pulled over. The officer approached the motorcycle and told Vargas to turn off the motorcycle and remove the keys, police said, but Vargas sped away.
According to police a short pursuit followed in which Vargas was going 70 to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police were able to determine who the registered owner of the motorcycle was and were able to find Vargas.
Vargas was charged with disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, and reckless operation. He was also found to have an expired license and charged accordingly, police said.
Vargas was released on a $500 unsecured bond and his court date has yet to be determined.