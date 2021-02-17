A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Manchester homeless shelter last weekend was captured and arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Timothy Johnson, 38, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday in Framingham, Mass., on one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, outside the winter homeless shelter at the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street.
Johnson is to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Thursday on local charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as being a fugitive from justice from the state of New Hampshire.
Gunshots were reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Saturday outside 351 Chestnut St., home to a temporary homeless shelter run by Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH). Police found a man with a gunshot wound, later identified as Lascelle. He was taken to Elliot Hospital but died later Saturday.
Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner ruled the cause of Lascelle’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
A $1,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said Monday night they were unsure how Johnson was located in Massachusetts, and didn’t know if anyone would be eligible to collect the reward money.
The reward was announced following a lengthy manhunt Monday and Tuesday in the southern portion of the city.
On Monday, police could be seen searching sections of Manchester stretching from areas near Perimeter and Huse roads south along South Mammoth Road toward the Londonderry border.
On Tuesday, police resumed searching areas off South Mammoth Rd.
The United States Marshals and the Framingham Police Department in Massachusetts assisted Manchester police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in the investigation and aided in the capture and arrest of Johnson.