After an overnight standoff that stretched more than three hours, Manchester police said they arrested a wanted New Hampshire man who was holed up with a woman in a hotel near the mall.
Jordan Pappalardo, 26, of Manchester, N.H., said he had a gun and would use it on officers, police said. He refused to come out of the Courtyard by Marriott near the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.
Police in New Hampshire had a warrant for his arrest on charges serious enough to extradite him from Connecticut. But when they contacted him at the hotel at 225 Slater St. about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Pappalardo said he had a gun and threatened to shoot them, police said. They didn’t say what the charges were.
Police surrounded the hotel and nearby guests were told to leave their rooms. SWAT officers from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, (CREST) were called to the scene, and negotiators began talking to Pappalardo on the phone. Police learned he had a 20-year-old female acquaintance with him, and they talked to her, too, Lt. Ryan Shea said.
After about three hours of talks, Pappalardo surrendered “willingly and peacefully,” Shea said.
Pappalardo is in custody on $400,000 bail after being charged with two counts of threatening; fugitive from justice; second-degree reckless endangerment; interfering with police and breach of peace, he said. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Police didn’t say if they found a gun.
