HOOKSETT — A traffic stop for turning without a signal led to drug charges against two Manchester residents early Saturday.
Just after 1 a.m., Officer Nicholas Kapteyn said he saw a car pull out of the Circle-K gas station at 6 Bell Ave. without its rear lights on, and without signalling a turn, police said.
The officer pulled the car over and identified the driver as Ryan Phaneuf, 40, and passenger Jennifer Haley, 36, both of Manchester.
According to the officer, Phaneuf said his license was suspended and a check found there was a warrant for his arrest in Hillsborough County for a probation violation charge.
Kapteyn searched Phaneuf and found a small bag of what he believed to be methamphetamine and Suboxone strips in Phaneuf's wallet. Phaneuf did not have a prescription for the Suboxone, police said.
Kapteyn said Haley, the passenger, consent to a search and he found Suboxone strips in her purse. Police said Haley did not have a prescription for Suboxone either.
Phaneuf and Haley were arrested and taken to the Hooksett Police Department where Phaneuf was charged with operating after suspension, transporting drugs, and two counts of possession of drugs. Phaneuf refused bail and was transported to Merrimack County jail pending arraignment.
Haley was charged with possession of drugs and released on personal recognizance bail with a court date of Jan. 16 at Merrimack Superior Court.
