A Manchester man was arrested after he threatened another man with a gun for blocking his parking space, police said.
When Moses Inoa arrived at his Amherst Street apartment building on Saturday, Manchester police said he found a car blocking the garage where he normally parks.
"He parked in front of the car and went inside," police said in a news release on Tuesday of Inoa, 45.
"Soon after, the driver of the car knocked on his door and asked him to move his car," police said. "When he didn’t immediately come out, the driver knocked on his door again. The two began to argue, at which point Inoa retrieved a shotgun from his apartment and held it at his side. The other man, fearing for his safety, called police."
Police responded about 4 p.m. to 357 Amherst St.
Investigators obtained surveillance video and based on their observations, arrested and charged Inoa with felony criminal threatening with a firearm. Inoa was released on personal recognizance bail.