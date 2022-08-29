Jonathan Vargas

NASHUA -- A man charged with robbing a man and taking a hammer to his face on Saturday was out on parole after serving a brief prison sentence for a 2019 stabbing in Manchester.

Nashua police charged Jonathan Vargas, 34, with two Class A felonies, first degree assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, and a Class B felony of falsifying physical evidence, a charge usually brought when a defendant tries to dispose of evidence such as a weapon.