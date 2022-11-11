Manchester pedestrian seriously hurt in city accident Staff Report Michael Cousineau Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 76-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle Thursday, police said Friday.A blue Honda CRV driven by a 54-year-old woman from Goffstown struck the Manchester man around 5 p.m. in the area of Gold Street and Ross Avenue, police said.The accident’s cause was under investigation.Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Michael Cousineau Author email Follow Michael Cousineau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man faces felony charge after puppy dies from abuse Trump says he maligned rape accuser to maintain Americans' trust SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff +4 Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls {{title}} Most Popular SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff Hells Angels affiliated bikers charged with S.C. murder Man charged with Bedford hotel double murder plans to plead guilty Drunken driving arrest follows four-vehicle accident on Everett Turnpike Alleged NY gangster charged as drug kingpin; hid drugs in sweets say cops Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls Arrest made in deadly shooting on South Willow Street in Manchester Mail carrier from Nashua tried to bribe supervisor with cash in Dunkin’ bag New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to staging hoax explosion at Northeastern Military ballots in Wisconsin will be counted under judge's ruling Request News Coverage