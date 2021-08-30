Manchester’s plans for the $43.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan include several crime reduction initiatives, from hiring park rangers to overtime for investigators.
But ask folks like Mike Jones what they like best about the proposal, and the answer is quick -- police foot patrols.
“More cops coming through here,” said Jones, enjoying a cigarette in the sun at Stanton Park last Friday. “I like seeing them around.”
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday they are assigning the patrols to more neighborhoods throughout the city starting this week.
Manchester police hosted a Union Leader reporter and Mayor Joyce Craig on a ride-along last Friday night to discuss the initiative.
“Foot patrols specifically, there's a lot of good evidence that they have a really good impact on violent crime and just disorder in general,” Manchester Lt. Matt Barter said. “We have the downtown walking beat. This would do that, but in neighborhoods. Philly (Philadelphia police) did a study on that and saw really good benefits. so we're hoping to try and replicate that.”
That study, conducted in 2009, involved rookie officers patrolling an average beat of 1.3 miles during one shift per day in so-called crime “hot spots” in Philadelphia. Published results show areas targeted by foot patrols experienced a relative 23% reduction in reported violent crime, compared with control areas.
“The premise works,” said Barter. “What we’re doing is identifying hot spot locations of violent crime clusters. There’s really strong evidence about crime clustering, with studies showing that crime is concentrated in certain areas. In Manchester, when we look at a map of crimes you put all the pins on a map and see all the clusters there.”
According to spokeswoman Heather Hamel, the Manchester Police Department currently has 22 vacancies. A full complement consists of 267 sworn officers, Hamel said.
The foot patrols are overtime shifts, lasting three to four hours and consisting of two officers paired together multiple times a week. They will operate year round, including during inclement weather. All divisions can participate. Bike patrols will continue along with the added foot patrols, Hamel said.
Barter said by putting officers in neighborhoods on foot, the hope is to accomplish two things -- deterrence (when people see police in an area they are less likely to commit crimes there) -- and community engagement.
“If we’re out walking in a neighborhood you can stop and have a conversation," Barter said. "If you’re on a bike you can ride by, but if you’re walking you really can’t ... that would be pretty rude.”
Manchester police are also adding investigative resources directed at violent crime cases, with ARP funding going toward investigations targeting repeat offenders.
Political priorities
Mayor Craig said she appreciated the opportunity to walk and ride through neighborhoods with Lt. Barter last week where additional foot patrols will be deployed.
“I know the Manchester Police Department is working extremely hard, and they know what we need to do in the city to address crime,” said Craig, who is running for reelection. “These American Rescue Plan dollars and evidence-based programs that are being brought forward are providing the opportunity to do just that.”
Requests for comment on the foot patrol initiatives were sent Monday to Craig's two challengers in the Victoria Sullivan and Richard Girard.
Sullivan said the mayor has always had the ability to make these changes with the help and support of Manchester police, saying the fact she is doing it in an election year amounts to “political folly.”
“I’ve been advocating and have had a plan to put more foot patrols on our streets for years,” said Sullivan. “It shouldn’t have needed additional federal money for Mayor Joyce Craig to finally discuss getting them in our neighborhoods. This type of community policing has proven to be effective in other cities. The fact is that our mayor has just never made it a priority to work with MPD on increasing them until now, and it shows the gross lack of leadership that has driven our city into chaos.”
Friday’s ride-along included stops at multiple calls around the city, ranging from afternoon domestic incidents at an apartment complex on Eastern Avenue to an arrest in a hit-and-run on Elm Street, to a late-night stabbing. Police also searched a West Side residence where police thought a man wanted for allegedly robbing banks in Nashua and Manchester may have been hiding out.
Craig said two of the biggest takeaways from the experience were the love residents have for their neighborhoods, and the relationship many have with city police.
“People knew him (Barter) by name and appreciated what he had to say,” Craig said. “While they may not have liked what he had them do, they did it and respected him.”
Craig, Barter, a Union Leader reporter and a staffer from the mayor’s office hopped out of the cruiser to walk a few blocks through the Union and Spruce street neighborhoods Friday night, talking with residents.
One man at Stanton Park, who identified himself only as Alan, said it was “exciting” to see the trash get picked up.
“The city’s doing good, but they can do better,” said Alan.
“We all can,” said Craig.