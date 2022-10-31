A week after Manchester aldermen voted to outlaw shopping carts, tarps and other items favored by homeless in city parks, police arrested five people at Veterans Park in downtown Manchester.
Police announced the arrests, which took place Thursday, on Monday. They said the arrests follow an investigation into reported drug activity in and around the park.
Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said three arrests involve possession of crack cocaine. Two of those arrested had no set addresses, meaning they were likely homeless.
The investigation and arrests were not related to shopping carts, tarps and other now outlawed items, Hamel said.
Two weeks ago, Manchester aldermen enacted the ban over strenuous objections from advocates for homeless people.
The new language prohibits setting up any tents, tarps, shacks, market umbrellas, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelter or structure at any hour of the day or night for the purpose of camping without the approval of the public works director.
The ordinance also prohibits shopping carts and more than one bicycle at a time for a park visitor.
It came as aldermen said many people, especially the elderly, are intimidated from using local parks. In their announcement of the arrests, police urged the public to contact them with any information about illegal activity in Veterans Park.
The five were arrested on minor charges such as not showing up to court, drug possession and bail violation. Four were from Manchester, and one from Derry.