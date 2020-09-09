Manchester police say an argument between two men ended when one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the ground Tuesday night.
When officers responded to a report of an argument and possible gunshot on Wilmot Street about 9 p.m., they saw someone run from the area near 64 Wilmot St., according to a news release.
"Through their investigation, police learned that two men had an altercation on the sidewalk between 64 and 72 Wilmot St.," the news release says. "When it began to escalate, one man fired a single shot into a mulch bed. At that point the other individual left. All parties involved have been identified and no one was injured during the incident."
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, police said.