The Manchester Police Department Special Enforcement Division arrested 10 people for drug charges on Wednesday.
Police conducted a high intensity enforcement operation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration. They specifically targeted the distribution of illegal drugs within the city of Manchester.
Four individuals were charged for sale of a controlled drug: Tara Zebrowski of Allenstown, 34, for the sale of fentanyl, and Roger Bernier of Manchester, 55, Phil Perez of Concord, 39, and Cesar Rivera-Hernandez of Manchester, 53, for the sale of crack cocaine.
In addition, six individuals were charged with possession of controlled drugs: Roger Bernier, 55, Donald Beauchesne, 35, Victoria Guay, 38, Orlando Ramos-Amaro, 59, and Enrique Castro, 46, all from Manchester, along with Dennis Higgins of Peterborough, 55.
Police seized over $9,000, along with approximately 1,659 grams of cocaine, 86.7 grams of methamphetamine and 62.8 grams of fentanyl.