MANCHESTER — Police arrested a 32-year-old Boston man in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
The department continues to investigate a second shooting that took early Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 196 River Road on a report of gunshots, according to a news release. One male victim had suffered from a gunshot wound.
Joe Derat, who lives in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston, chased and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene, according to the release. He was charged with felony reckless conduct and falsifying evidence. Derat hid the gun, which officers later found.
Derat was also found to be a convicted felon and was charged accordingly, as a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Derat was released on personal recognizance bail.
“Once again, the Manchester Police Department is very disappointed with the bail that was set in this matter,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “Our officers and detectives worked very hard on this case and it is disheartening to see that despite their best efforts, a dangerous individual is being released back onto the streets. Regardless, Manchester Police will continue to investigate and follow this through to the end. Reducing violent crime remains a priority but it is difficult to do when defendants such as this are released on bail. Those who commit violent crimes should be held accountable.”
Another shooting took place Sunday in the area of Wilson and Hayward streets, according to a news release. The police received a call at about 1:15 a.m. for gunshots.
Police found multiple shell casing, but determined there were no victims reporting injury.
“Preliminary information suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute in the area,” the release reads.
The shooting remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.