Manchester police arrest man after investigating report of shots fired

Luan Santos-Embrey

 Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER - A city man has been arrested in connection to a report of shots fired on Elm Street, police said Sunday.

Luan Santos-Embrey, 29, was arrested Saturday night on charges including attempted assault and criminal threatening, police said in a release.

Police were investigating a report of shots fired and responded to 1415 Elm St. around 9 a.m. Saturday, the release said. A witness reported seeing a car make a U-turn, then another U-turn as someone dived out the passenger side, according to police. The witness also reported hearing a gunshot, which led to police shutting down the block between Prospect and Harrison streets while detectives investigated.

Police located the person who left the vehicle and were able to identify Santos-Embrey as the driver, according to the release.

A warrant was issued and members of the Special Enforcement Division located and arrested Santos-Embrey around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, being an armed career criminal and possession of a controlled drug, the release said. Police said Santos-Embrey remained in custody pending an arraignment, according to the release.

Police said the two men knew each other and the incident was not random.

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020