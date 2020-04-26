Manchester police arrest man after investigating report of shots fired

MANCHESTER - A city man has been arrested in connection to a report of shots fired on Elm Street, police said Sunday.
Luan Santos-Embrey, 29, was arrested Saturday night on charges including attempted assault and criminal threatening, police said in a release.
Police were investigating a report of shots fired and responded to 1415 Elm St. around 9 a.m. Saturday, the release said. A witness reported seeing a car make a U-turn, then another U-turn as someone dived out the passenger side, according to police. The witness also reported hearing a gunshot, which led to police shutting down the block between Prospect and Harrison streets while detectives investigated.
Police located the person who left the vehicle and were able to identify Santos-Embrey as the driver, according to the release.
A warrant was issued and members of the Special Enforcement Division located and arrested Santos-Embrey around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, being an armed career criminal and possession of a controlled drug, the release said. Police said Santos-Embrey remained in custody pending an arraignment, according to the release.
Police said the two men knew each other and the incident was not random.