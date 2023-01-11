A man believed to have been with a woman who allegedly abandoned her newborn in a tent on the West Side last month has been arrested, Manchester police announced Wednesday.

Investigators allege George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley, 26, when she gave birth to a son in a tent Christmas night. At the time, police say temperatures were approximately 15 degrees and the infant was left alone in the tent for more than hour before officers found him.

