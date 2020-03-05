MANCHESTER -- Police arrested three people on drug charges Thursday following a warrant-authorized raid on a Spruce Street apartment, police said.
Police said they arrested the mother-and-son targets of a Special Enforcement Division investigation into heroin/fentanyl trafficking out of 348 Spruce St., first floor apartment.
Linda Lafond, 68, and Nathaniel Davis, 46, were charged with sale of a controlled drug.
The Manchester SWAT team encountered several people were inside the apartment during the time of the raid, and one person, Eugene Sandsbury, 43, was arrested on a warrant for drug sales.