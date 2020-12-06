MANCHESTER — Police responded to a threat involving a firearm Saturday night on Somerville Street.
Officers attempted to make contact with the reported suspect through multiple different methods, but were unsuccessful at first, according to a news release.
Samuel Caraballo, 22, and Jesiah Wade, 25, both of Manchester were arrested.
Caraballo was charged with criminal threatening (felony), convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest. Wade was charged with resisting arrest, fugitive from justice (for an active outstanding warrant out of Texas), and a warrant out of Manchester Police Department.